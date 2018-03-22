HSE sees increase in number of girls getting HPV vaccine

There has been an 11% increase in the number of girls getting the HPV vaccine.

HSE figures show the uptake level so far this year is 62%, compared to 51% last year.

It follows several years of decline - due to what medical experts say were unfounded fears about side effects.

A new campaign is being launched today to get the figure even higher, to protect girls against cervical cancer.

Dr Brenda Corcoran, who is with the HSE's National Immunisation Office, said: "Our main aim is to prevent girls developing cervical cancer or even the pre-cancers that require the girls getting significant hospital treatment.

"This vaccine prevents many of them, seven out of 10 of those cancers, so it will have a long-term impact on those girls' well-being and we strongly advocate all parents to consider this vaccine and to get this vaccine as soon as possible."