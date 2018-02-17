HSE seeking tenders from firms to produce half a million branded condoms

Tenders are being sought by the HSE for firms to provide half a million branded condoms.

The tender is worth around €50,000 and is part of efforts to prevent unplanned pregnancies and sexually transmitted diseases.

The condoms will be given out for free as part of the HSE National Sexual Health Strategy.

Last year there was an 11% increase in cases of infection in 15 to 24-year-olds with chlamydia making up 50% of these.

