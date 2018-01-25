HSE reveal 34 lives lost to flu since Christmas

Health officials have revealed that 34 people have died from the flu since before Christmas.

It’s believed the flu season has now peaked although there are around seven more weeks to go.

There have been concerns about the influence of the new and so-called ‘Aussie’ flu.

Cillian de Gascun from the Virus Reference Laboratory has clarified, however, that there is technically no such thing.

"The virus we are seeing have been circulating since 1968 ... and has been our seasonal influenza virus ever since.

In a briefing today the HSE also revealed that flu infections reduced countrywide last week but virulent strains remain in circulation.

The briefing also heard there were 1,454 hospitalisations for flu related cases this winter with the majority consisting of people aged over 65 or under one.

- Digital desk