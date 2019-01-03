HSE reports abortion helpline was 'busy but not overwhelmed' on its first day

Twenty women sought an abortion on the first day the service was available in the country.

According to The Irish Times, the helpline set up to offer information to women with unplanned pregnancies was "busy but not overwhelmed" on its first day of operation.

The MyOptions helpline was established by the HSE to act as the main referral path for women seeking a termination.

It will be next week at the earliest before the first terminations can be carried out, due to the three-day "cooling-off" period.