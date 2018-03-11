HSE reassures parents following suspected meningitis outbreak in Meath

The HSE is reassuring parents following a suspected meningitis outbreak in Navan, Co Meath.

Two cases were reported last Thursday when two children were admitted to hospital.

A six-year-old girl died and another girl, aged 12, remains seriously ill in hospital.

Support and advice are being provided to parents and teachers in the community and health officials say they're in control of the situation.

Dr Paul Kavanagh is the Director of Public Health Medicine for the HSE in the North East, and says, while meningitis is now a fairly rare disease, people should still be vigilant.

"The sort of this that people should watch out for are a high temperature, a headache, and aches and pains generally, neck stiffness, nausea and vomiting, dislike or intense awareness of bright lights, drowsiness, and fits," he said.

People can seek more information by calling the national meningitis support and awareness organisation, ACT, at 091 380058, emailing actformeningitis@gmail.com or visiting ACT for Meningitis on Facebook www.facebook.com/ACTforMeningitis/.

The Meningitis Research Foundation has also published a free helpline number for people concerned after the outbreak. You can contact them on 1800 41 33 44, or visit their website www.meningitis.org.