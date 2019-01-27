HSE outlines potential disruption to health services during nurses' strike

The HSE's placed advertisements in the national media outlining the potential disruption to health services during the nurses' strike.

A 24-hour work stoppage will take place on Wednesday in the row over pay and the retention and recruitment of staff.

The ads highlight the likely impact on acute hospitals and community services.

The HSE says it will continue to work with the INMO on arrangements to ensure safe service provision.

Three days of talks at the Workplace Relations Commission last week failed to resolve the dispute.