HSE given weeks to complete assessments on children with suspected autism

By Ann O'Loughlin

A High Court judge has made orders on consent giving the HSE between six and eight weeks to complete assessments of the health and educational needs of 12 children with suspected autism and other conditions.

The assessments of the needs of ten other children have been completed since they initiated legal proceedings over delays in doing so, the court heard.

The cases were before Ms Justice Mary Faherty today following her judgment in two of those ten cases last month ordering the HSE to complete, within six weeks, assessments of three children with suspected autism.

The bulk of the cases were brought by solicitor Gareth Noble, of KOD Lyons Solicitors, over delays of up to two years in carrying out assessments under the Disability Act 2005.

In her judgment, the judge said the delays completing assessments in the two cases before her, plus delays of nine months or more dealing with complaints over the delays, were "wholly unreasonable" and the applicants were reasonably entitled to withdraw from the statutory complaints process and pursue judicial review.

This was particularly so because of the need for early intervention where autism is suspected.

The HSE, she noted, had accepted the statutory remedy had not operated as it should have regarding these complaints and had effectively conceded it could not argue against an order directing the assessments be completed within a given timeframe because the Circuit Court might have made a similar order had the applicants remained in the complaints process.

She refused to grant a declaration that the statutory complaints process provided for within the Disability Act 2005 was, due to delays deciding complaints, not an adequate or appropriate remedy.

Under the Act, an assessment must commence within three months of an application being received, and be completed within a further three months from date of commencement.

If not, the reasons why must be set out, as must a time frame for completion.

The Act also provides a mechanism for dealing with complaints over failure to complete assessments within the timelines and for enforcement by the Circuit Court of recommendations of complaints officers.

An assessment normally involves a multi-disciplinary team including an occupational and speech and language therapist, a physiotherapist and a psychologist.

The HSE previously said a new assessment process was being introduced last April and it maintained the appropriate forum for addressing complaints over delays is the Circuit Court. It noted a huge increase in assessment applications, from 1,137 in 2007 to some 6,000 in 2017.

In April 2017, about 29 officers were dealing with assessments.

When the cases were initiated, one complaints officer was dealing with about 80 complaints monthly over delays but another four or five complaints staff are being appointed.