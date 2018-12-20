HSE forecasts €50m overspend next year

Even with cost reductions and improved efficiencies, it will not be possible to meet anticipated health and social care needs next year, the Health Service Executive has admitted.

The HSE has estimated the total cost next year of maintaining the existing level of service at over €15.8bn — some €50m more than what is available to spend.

HSE deputy director general Dean Sullivan speaking at the launch of the authority’s National Service Plan for 2019 painted a bleak picture.

“While we will endeavour to ensure we provide value for the monies we spend, we are very cognisant that meeting both current and future challenges is not sustainable,” he said.

“We continue to experience high hospital occupancy levels, pressure regarding waiting lists, and increasing demands on other social care and demand-led schemes.”

Mr Sullivan said they would continue to respond to the most pressing patient and client needs within the resources available.

“We will seek to maintain activity levels at 2018 planned outturn position and focus on cost reductions and improved efficiency.”

The HSE has admitted that bed capacity continues to outweigh demand and as a result some people would continue to experience delays waiting or admission to a hospital bed.

Mr Sullivan said the capacity constraints might lead to some drop-off in elective in-patient activity for non-urgent patients.

“But we will seek to work with the National Treatment Purchase Fund to ensure that the overall impact on patients is kept to an absolute minimum next year,” he said.

The HSE has a health budget of €16bn allocated, a €848m (5.6%) increase on last year.

However the funding includes €198m in development funding — €20m relates to the full-year cost of developments this year, with €178m for new developments next year.

When the €114m overrun on the HSE’s directly provided services is deducted, as required by legislation, together with dormant account funding of €2.5m, there is a budget of €15.7bn for all other costs next year.

Health Minister Simon Harris said it is “an ambitious but a realistic” service plan for the HSE.

He said the health authority is expected to live within the resources provided and manage them carefully. “I have no doubt that the HSE are very much up to that challenge,” said Mr Harris at the launch of the service plan in Dublin.

READ MORE: Abortion now legal in Ireland as President signs Bill into law

The minister was asked if publication of the plan had been delayed because some of it had to be rewritten.

Mr Harris said he received the plan last Friday and wanted to take some time to read through it and make sure that it was going to work and deliver on Government priorities. He described the funding as adequate to deliver the services outlined in the plan.

The minister was also asked whether patients seeking nursing home care under the Fair Deal scheme might face longer waiting times next year to access the programme.

“I think it is fair to say there was a collective concern across the HSE and the department about making sure that the Fair Deal piece was right,” said Mr Harris.

“What we have done is make sure through our engagement in recent days that there is adequate provision within the Fair Deal budget to make sure that we don’t get back to the bad old days that we saw in pre-2014 in terms of very long waiting times.”