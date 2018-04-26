HSE confident in good quality and review systems for CervicalCheck

The HSE says it is confident that it has good quality and review systems in place for CervicalCheck.

It comes after terminally ill Vicky Phelan settled her case against the Health Service yesterday for wrongly being given the all-clear from cancer in 2011 and a delay of three years before she was eventually diagnosed.

The HSE says the audits now take place much quicker and that people should continue to get screened.

Dr Jerome Coffey, Head of HSE screening services, explains the possible reasons for the delay in Ms Phelan's case.

He said: "There was a lot of debate about the best way to handle information that comes out of these case reviews, looking at other jurisdictions and taking all possible advice.

"At the time there was a large batch of reviews from the beginning of a screening programme that had to be worked through and there was a time lag required as a part of that."

Vicky Phelan

