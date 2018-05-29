HSE admit 'significant failings' in care of mother at Portlaoise Hospital

The HSE says there were significant failings in the care provided to Mary Conroy during the delivery of her baby at Portlaoise Hospital in 2001.

Roisin Conroy is severely disabled due to injuries suffered at birth - it took the hospital several years to acknowledge or address the deficiencies in care.

The report of the investigation into her care has been published in full today.

The HSE has apologised for the distress caused to Roisin and her parents and says lessons have been learned and changes implemented.