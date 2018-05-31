HSE: 100 people die from smoking every week in Ireland
100 people die from smoking every week in Ireland, according to the HSE.
The health service has published research on what is World No Tobacco Day, which finds 1 in 4 men and 1 in 5 women still smoke, while it is most common among young people.
There are now more quitters than smokers here.
But Dr Paul Kavanagh, who is a consultant in public health medicine and the HSE's lead expert on tobacco, says more needs to be done.
"Despite that progress, what our research highlights is that there are a number of groups being left behind.
"They would include male smokers, people in lower socio-economic groups and people with mental health problems.
"It is very important we focus on those to ensure that everyone benefits from the progress we are making in tobacco control."
- Digital Desk
