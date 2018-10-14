Howlin 'concerned' how campaign for UN security seat affects Ireland's response over missing Saudi journalist

Labour leader Brendan Howlin says Ireland must demand answers from Saudi Arabia over the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Deputy Howlin has said while the Tánaiste Simon Coveney is campaigning around the world to secure a seat for Ireland on the UN Security Council, we cannot stand idly by when the whole world is calling for truth and justice.

The Labour leader said: "I'm just a bit concerned now that the campaign for that seat and the search for votes to secure that seat is actually denting Ireland's capacity to be that beacon of truth and justice that we've always been.

"So, I would expect the Tánaiste would be as clear and as forthright as predecessors have been on matters such as this."

Reports claim Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi was killed while visiting the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, with Turkish authorities reported to have obtained audio and video recordings of the alleged murder.

The UK is “playing catch-up” with Donald Trump over the issue, Britain's shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry has also warned.

Ms Thornberry criticised the UK response from Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, saying he had failed to hold the Saudis to account on the Andrew Marr Show in the face of mounting evidence.

She pointed out how her former counterpart Boris Johnson had condemned the Russians “within hours” over what turned out to be a fake murder of Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko.

In contrast, the British Labour politician said, there had been “nothing but pusillanimous mutterings” from Jeremy Hunt over the disappearance of Saudi critic Mr Khasoggi – despite the US president threatening “severe punishment”.

“He is being outdone by Donald Trump, whoever would have thought that?” she said.

“They’re playing catch-up with Donald Trump when it comes to condemnation of this and actually taking action and being prepared to stand firm.”

Ms Thornberry said the alleged murder was “yet more evidence of how the Saudi prince, in particular, appears to be out of control” and “this country has had enough”.

British Cabinet minister Matt Hancock later told the Andrew Marr Show: “We don’t know the full details yet. If the allegations are true there will be serious consequences.

“That’s what the Foreign Secretary has said, he has spoken to his Saudi opposite number and he has made that clear.”

If the allegations are true there will be serious consequences.

Ms Thornberry also put her criticism in writing in a piece for the Observer, where she said: “We must apply the same standards to countries such as Saudi Arabia, Israel and Egypt that we apply to Iran, Russia and Syria.

“Where any of them abuse human rights and breach international humanitarian law, we must be prepared to call it out in the same measure, rather than treating it as one rule for our supposed friends and another for our supposed enemies.”

My article for tomorrow's @ObserverUK - "It is time to end Britain’s blind spot on Saudi Arabia until Saudi Arabia is genuinely ready to change its ways." https://t.co/Ydy9AxBhJW — Emily Thornberry (@EmilyThornberry) October 13, 2018

Mr Hunt has been under increasing pressure to take tough action over the disappearance of Mr Khashoggi, who has not been seen since October 2, and has said that if reports of Mr Khashoggi’s death prove correct, the UK would regard the situation as “serious”.

Ms Thornberry said this was “too little, far too late”.

In response to her article, Mr Hunt tweeted: “From the party whose leader wouldn’t even condemn Russia by name after the first ever chemical weapons attack on British soil… we have been robust and will continue to be on this very troubling issue.”

Really Emily? From the party whose leader wouldn’t even condemn Russia by name after the first ever chemical weapons attack on British soil...we have been robust and will continue to be on this very troubling issue https://t.co/5MXbtHKCPt — Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) October 13, 2018

Riyadh has faced a chorus of international calls to shed light on what happened to the journalist, and business leaders have already shunned the regime.

In a sign of the international concern, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he wanted to know the truth about what happened and expressed fears such disappearances would happen more regularly and become a “new normal”.

Turkish officials have said he was killed on the premises and his body removed.

Saudi officials have denied the allegations as baseless.

- Press Association