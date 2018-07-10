How INM data interrogation was linked to cost cutting exercise remains unclear, court hears

By Ann O'Loughlin

It remains unclear how the apparent “interrogation” of the data of 19 people, including journalists and two senior counsel to the Moriarty Tribunal, was linked to a cost-cutting exercise at Independent News & Media, the High Court has been told.

The affected persons, including former INM CEO Gavin O’Reilly and former executive Karl Brophy, may have been in some way regarded as having “acted adversely” to the interests of INM’s major shareholder, Denis O’Brien, Brian Murray SC said.

Former chairman Leslie Buckley’s has suggested the data interrogation occurred as part of a "cost cutting exercise

It “seems surprising” no one in INM appeared to have thought, as Mr O’Brien’s company Blaydon Ltd had paid €60,000 for the data exercise, “maybe it had an interest in the outcome”.

“Those i’s never seem to have been dotted.”

It is clear there were other analyses of back-up data removed from INM over a period from October 2014 but the ODCE has been unable to access those, Mr Murray said.

Inspectors are necessary to establish a range of matters, including the purpose of the data interrogation and for whose benefit it was conducted, he argued.

Those matters were outside the remit of the Data Protection Commissioner (DPC) whose probe into the matter is continuing.

Mr Murray also argued the INM Board was “very willing indeed” to accept its then chairman Leslie Buckley’s explanation for the data removal as a "cost cutting exercise" when “strong circumstantial evidence” seemed to support the conflicting account of its former CEO Robert Pitt, including Mr Pitt’s claims the data interrogation was paid for by a company linked to Mr O’Brien.

Mr Buckley had said the data was accessed as part of a cost saving exercise initiated by him arising from his concerns about the cost of a €650,000 annual legal services contract for Simon McAleese solicitors, the court heard.

In reply to Mr Justice Peter Kelly, Mr Murray said it did not appear Mr McAleese was contacted in the context of the cost reduction exercise.

The INM Board initially “downplayed” the alleged data breach to the DPC when it made a disclosure to her about it in August 2017, he said. It told her the data was accessed for a limited business purpose when it had no basis for such an assurance, he said. It did not tell the DPC it did not know what the purpose of the exercise was or there was an inconsistency between accounts of it provided by Mr Pitt and Mr Buckley.

Robert Pitt

The matter was presented as a “minor issue” and the DPC was told the alleged breach “may” have placed personal data at risk when INM knew the data was transferred out of Ireland to be interrogated by non INM employees and when no one knew “what was actually done to it”.

INM also failed to state the data exercise was paid for by someone else, he said.

The Board told the DPC it had commissioned Deloitte to produce a report but that report, produced in October 2017, it was not sent on to the DPC and nor was she advised of the matters in it.

INM had later complained that the ODCE had information about these matters which it had not provided to INM over several months until the application for inspectors was initiated in March 2018.

Had the ODCE given it information elicited from the ODCE investigation, INM said it response would have been different.

The ODCE rejects those claims and maintains INM had the necessary information, including from Mr Pitt in August 2017, to make a full disclosure to the DPC.