'How could anybody know?' Dublin Port chief on post-Brexit customs checks

The boss of Dublin Port has admitted he doesn't know how customs checks will work after Brexit.

There are fears Britain leaving the EU could result in trucks queuing to get checked before they can enter the UK.

Eamon O'Reilly, Chief Executive of Dublin Port, suspects fresh produce may board ships that go straight to Europe.

"I don't know. How could I possibly know? If there is a hard Brexit, Britain are going to introduce import controls, which are going to be put in place in the likes of Holyhead and Liverpool," said Mr O'Reilly.

"How does anybody in Ireland know what controls are going to be introduced there?

"What we are going to see, products such as you describe [fresh produce] will put themselves on ships going directly between Dublin and Zeebrugge, Rotterdam and Cherbourg."

