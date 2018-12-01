Housing protest to take place in Dublin as 'children facing into Christmas in emergency accommodation'

Housing campaigners will stage a mass protest in Dublin today to send a message to the government on the housing crisis.

The National Homelessness and Housing Coalition march is set to begin at the Garden of Remembrance at 2pm.

Organisers say they expect tens of thousands of people to join them, with more than 80 different groups represented.

There are currently nearly 10,000 people officially homeless in Ireland, nearly 4,000 of these are children facing Christmas in emergency accommodation.

There has been a 450% increase in the number of homeless children in the last four years alone.

Anthony Flynn, of Dublin's Inner City Helping Homeless, said that it is time to say enough is enough:

"The crisis has continued to escalate without any proper political will by the government to address the problem. 10,000 are now homeless on the official numbers, the real figure likely stands at 20,000 or more and the figures being released monthly by the Minister are completely disingenuous.

"We shouldn’t have so many children facing into Christmas in emergency accommodation, some for the second Christmas in a row.

"We're no longer going to accept the housing crisis that we have right across the country.

We have an epidemic when it comes to homelessness. We have a shortage of housing and we've rising rents and we've people that are being marginalised due to the housing crisis at the moment.

"We're asking people to come out in their droves today to send a clear message to the government that this is no longer acceptable."

- Digital Desk