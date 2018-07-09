'Housing Observatory' to address Dublin housing crisis

Dublin City Council is launching its new Housing Observatory this morning in a move to address the city's housing crisis.

It hopes to make the city a more affordable place to live by improving transparency in the housing market.

Head of housing policy, Dr Dáithí Downey, says they have discovered how to look at data in a whole new way.

"One of the things that we've developed that we're quite excited about is a new data navigation tool. It visualises data from public sources," he said.

"It's a mapping tool that you can go online and see the activity of the housing market in all sorts of ways.

It's public data for public use sourced from the residential tenancies board, from the central statistics office, the census of Ireland, the property price register. Planning and zoning information is there as well.

Digital Desk