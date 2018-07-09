'Housing Observatory' to address Dublin housing crisis
Dublin City Council is launching its new Housing Observatory this morning in a move to address the city's housing crisis.
It hopes to make the city a more affordable place to live by improving transparency in the housing market.
Head of housing policy, Dr Dáithí Downey, says they have discovered how to look at data in a whole new way.
"One of the things that we've developed that we're quite excited about is a new data navigation tool. It visualises data from public sources," he said.
"It's a mapping tool that you can go online and see the activity of the housing market in all sorts of ways.
