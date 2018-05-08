Housing Minister 'wants to remove non-nationals from homeless register'
The Government has been accused of moving people around to bring down the homeless figures.
It comes after reports that it is planning to remove non-EU nationals and people in long-term healthcare facilities from official statistics.
"The Minister's language is very controversial," said Anthony Flynn from Inner City Helping Homeless.
"He has already indicated that he was removing a number of people that were in Section 10 accommodation through Louth County Council.
"This is a further move not to be transparent in regard to homeless services and to keep that number under 10,000 in regard to those that are entering homeless services.
