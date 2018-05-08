Housing Minister 'wants to remove non-nationals from homeless register'

The Government has been accused of moving people around to bring down the homeless figures.

It comes after reports that it is planning to remove non-EU nationals and people in long-term healthcare facilities from official statistics.

Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy

"The Minister's language is very controversial," said Anthony Flynn from Inner City Helping Homeless.

He wants to remove non-nationals from the homeless register. To do so reduces the overall homeless figure.

"He has already indicated that he was removing a number of people that were in Section 10 accommodation through Louth County Council.

"This is a further move not to be transparent in regard to homeless services and to keep that number under 10,000 in regard to those that are entering homeless services.

To announce 10,000 people are homeless is just political suicide for the Minister.

Digital Desk