Housing Minister urged to intervene in Poolbeg West housing scheme delay

A fast-tracked housing project for Dublin which was due to begin construction in 2017 now faces a three-year delay.

The Housing Minister is being urged to intervene in the Poolbeg West housing scheme for Dublin.

It had been hoped construction on the site would start last year and deliver more than 3,000 homes.

However, it now faces long delays as an Bord Pleanala wants more information on recreational and community facilities for the area.

Sinn Fein’s Housing spokesperson Eoin O’Broin said Eoghan Murphy needs to intervene.

He said: "Poolbeg is a strategic development zone and it is a long complicated process.

"Dublin City Council have agreed a very good plan. I think it's unfortunate that it was appealed to an Bord Pleanala and I also think it's unfortunate that an Bord Pleanala don't have sufficient staff to turn that around quick enough.

"We need a decision on this and we need building on that site, so I believe the minister could do more."

Labour Senator Kevin Humphreys has criticised Housing Minister and his cabinet colleagues for the failure to get a promised 'fast-track' housing plan off the ground.

He said: "Yet again this government has failed to deliver on housing.

"Yet again a plan which was hailed as a new departure has failed to come to fruition.

"The Poolbag development was promised on under Simon Coveney, and he spoke at the time of how quickly this development would be delivered.

"Thousands of homes were promised. Now we learn under Minister Murphy that development won't even start until 2020.

"This part of Dublin is in desperate need of public housing.

"How government expects people in Dublin Bay South to have any faith in their ability to deliver such housing in the future, I really don't know."

