Housing Minister says 'Rebuilding Ireland’ is working after the CSO revealed 14,400 homes were finished last year

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy says ‘Rebuilding Ireland’ is working after the CSO revealed that over 14,400 homes were finished last year.

It comes as a bill receives cabinet approval to roll out a €750m State fund for developers to build at least 6,000 homes over the coming years.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy.

Sinn Fein is considering a motion of no confidence in the Housing Minister due to the high number of homeless people.

But Minister Murphy says progress is being made.

He said: "What we heard this morning from the CSO is that last year, 2017, over 18,000 new homes were made available for use last year.

"This is very welcome progress but of course we have more work to do."

- Digital Desk