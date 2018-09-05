Housing Minister: Not all councils 'making great progress' on building homes

The Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy has refused to name and shame councils that are not building enough homes.

Mr Murphy claims the entire housing system needs to be restructured to stop it from breaking again.

Sinn Féin has warned they are going to table a 'no confidence' motion in Minister Murphy when the Dáil returns from its summer break as the homeless figures reach almost 10,000.

But the Minister said he is doing his best by working with local authorities.

Mr Murphy said: "We have plans to increase the stock of social housing homes by 50,000. That requires building on local authority land and that does take time, but the local authorities are making great progress as well.

"Now not all of them, I'll be honest on that, some local authorities, some in Dublin are doing fantastic work.

"There has been an announcement recently about literally thousands of homes they are going to build. Other local authorities haven't grasped this nettle yet."

