Housing minister ‘effectively homeless’ after closing constituency office

The Minister for Housing and Planning Eoghan Murphy has been forced to close his constituency office, without a replacement premises found.

A sign was erected in the window of the former office in the Ranelagh district saying it was now closed due to the end of the lease. The address is also listed as permanently closed on a Google listing.

Mr Murphy, Fine Gael TD for Dublin Bay South, is now conducting his constituency business from his office in Leinster House and Custom House.

Many on social media highlighted that Dublin’s competitive rental market may have added to the housing minister’s problems.

Well Well Well it looks like the Minister has been #Evicted! Rising Rents May have been a factor!!! pic.twitter.com/pMzKed46yR — Anthony Flynn (@AnthonyICHH) August 5, 2018

Anthony Flynn, from Inner City Helping Homeless, suggested Mr Murphy may have fallen victim to his own policy.

“It really is ironic that the Minister for Housing has basically become homeless with the closure of his constituency office, and even strange that he has not taken up office elsewhere within the constituency.

“Rising rents and inflation within the market has caused property prices to skyrocket over the last few years and clearly the minster himself has seen the brunt of that.

“The minister has over-relied on the private market to solve the social crisis throughout the country, and this has had a negative impact on property.

“It looks like the minster has fallen victim of his own demise.”

Eoghan Murphy’s office has been repeatedly contacted for comment.

- Press Association