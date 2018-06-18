Housing Minister accuses Sinn Féin of 'potentially reckless behaviour' after no confidence threat

The Housing Minister is accusing Sinn Fein of causing an "unnecessary distraction" and "potentially reckless behaviour".

The party threatened to table a motion of no confidence in Eoghan Murphy which could have triggered an election.

The party decided not to press ahead with it.

"[It was]an unnecessary distraction when you look at it after what's happened towards the end of the week, and potentially reckless behaviour," said Minister Murphy.

Our focus, as a government, is on fixing the housing sector and getting thousands of homes built and that's exactly what is happening.

"We need to do that with the Oireachtas working with us."

Digital Desk