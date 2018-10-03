Housing crisis forcing Naval sailors to sleep onboard ships

By Sean O’Riordan

The housing crisis has left up to 66 sailors sleeping onboard naval service ships, primarily because they are so poorly paid they can not afford mortgages or soaring rents and there are no billets for them at their headquarters in Haulbowline, Co Cork.

The situation was reported by PDForra president Mark Keane, who works at the naval base and who said the housing crisis is deeply affecting his association’s members.

He called on the Department of Defence to convert Victorian-era building at Haulbowline into an accommodation block, which would cost an estimated €6.5m.

The department has signalled that it is willing to do this, but not until 2021.

“We can’t wait for two or three years for this to happen,” said Mr Keane.

“It needs to be done now.

“The cost of renting continues to increase at a very high rate which is very challenging to those on modest incomes. Quite honestly, these levels of increases are unsustainable and some mitigating measures are desperately needed.”

He said that, until the late 1960s, enlisted personnel were provided with accommodation in the form of single quarters and paid an allowance when they were married and living out.

“From the 1970s on, all of our allied occupations — that is, the Prison Service, An Garda Siochána, and the Fire Service — received a rent allowance in addition to the rent element in their pay to ensure that it more closely reflected the actual cost of providing housing,” said Mr Keane.

“The only group who did not receive rent allowance in addition to the rent element of pay were those in the permanent Defence Force.”

Addressing PDForra’s annual conference in Castlebar, Co Mayo, he said the number departing the naval service is “unprecedented” and is having an operational impact “with delayed sailings occurring in respect of some ships”.

Mr Keane said this was hardly a surprise as a PricewaterhouseCoopers report and Dáil statements made almost 20 years ago set out figures for the force based on a seven-ship naval service — yet they are now operating eight vessels.

Vice Admiral Mellett said it was his number one priority to get them more pay across all ranks. He said he would like to see payback from the Government for the loyalty his men and women have shown to the State.

Defence Forces top brass have made a submission to the Public Service Pay Commission. However, Vice Admiral Mellett said he wanted to make an oral submission to the commission in the hope of further emphasising the need to improve pay.

Meanwhile, a diplomatic paperwork error has delayed the return of 119 soldiers from Syria. The 57th Infantry Group, serving with the UN, should have flown home today but are stranded in Lebanon and may not get back until the weekend.

Officials from the Department of Defence, the Department of Foreign Affairs, and the Irish embassy in Cairo are engaging with authorities in Lebanon and Syria in an effort to get them flown home as quickly as possible.

A Defence Forces spokesman said they were aware of the impact the delay was having on the soldiers and their families but said it was outside of their control.

PDFORRA critical of Defence department's 'sharp practice' in relation to personnel

PDFORRA is doing the Department of Defence's work for them by paying for medical treatment for serving members of the Defence Forces so they can return to duty as soon as possible.

The association has started its own medical insurance scheme to help its members get speedy treatment in a hospital in the north, as opposed to delays being experienced by soldiers, sailors and air crews waiting to be seen Defence Forces Medical Service.

PDFORRA president Mark Keane said more than 1,100 of his 6,000 members had already joined the association's Medical Aid Scheme and dozens are joining on a weekly basis.

“As an act of solidarity PDFORRA has made a start-up contribution of €150,000 to the scheme and this is in addition to the €10,000 we put in last year for MRI scans. Essentially the scheme facilitates our members with speedy medical treatment in respect of injuries which are threatening their careers,” Mr Keane said.

The treatment is provided under an EU cross-border HSE initiative and is currently being delivered through a hospital in the north.

“I would like to think that the Department of Defence should provide some support to the scheme given that it is helping the physical wellbeing of its soldiers, sailors and aircrew."

Mr Keane said the very existence of the PDFORRA scheme confirmed the huge decline in services provided through the Defence Forces Medical Service.

“Indeed, more than in any other employment you have a responsibility towards the medical needs of ordinary members of the Permanent Defence Forces. I would like you to think about how you could best support the scheme and I am sure that PDFORRA will be contacting you in the near future on the subject,” he told Department of Defence officials.

Meanwhile, PDFORRA general secretary, Gerard Guinan, accused the Department of Defence of “sharp practice” when it didn't deliver on promises to restore cuts to allowances for military personnel.

“At the time of signing the Haddington Road Agreement the department confirmed that the cuts were for the duration of the agreement, yet, when PDFORRA broached this fact upon the expiry of the HRA, a position, which can only be described as sharp practice was adopted,” Mr Guinan said.

“This has seen the denial of the return of allowance rates on the basis that this agreement is an extension of previous agreements.

“However much people are told the starting pay of personnel is €27,000 it does little to hide the fact that annualised salary is a hiding ground for pay rates which are below, or equal, to minimum pay when working hours are considered. This isn't an appropriate rate for personnel whom the State arm, train and expect not to go into the private sector,” Mr Guinan added.

In a statement which appeared to be aimed at Minister Paul Kehoe he said "people need to work harder to convince those at the Cabinet table that investing in the Defence Forces would ensure a viable organisation into the future."