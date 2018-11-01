Housing charity supports 'innovative' €500 placement fee for letting to homeless

Private letting agents are being offered a €500 placement fee if they rent properties to homeless families.

Staff from Dublin’s local authorities are approaching agents and offering them the fee once a HAP tenant moves into the home.

Almost 10,000 people are currently homeless nationwide.

Roughan MacNamara from Focus Ireland thinks it is an innovative approach to the crisis.

He said: "In the middle of a housing and homeless crisis there always needs to be innovative approaches.

"Focus Ireland is always calling for these, so it's refreshing because it's positive to see a government agency take this step to help families who are homeless or at the risk of becoming homeless to secure accommodation.

"We, for one, would fully support it."