Housing charity calls for NCT-style system to maintain standards in rental sector

A leading housing charity is calling for an NCT-type system for rental properties.

The Oireachtas Housing Committee is looking at standards in the private rented sector, where campaigners say families are often left wanting.

Aideen Hayden from Threshold says overcrowding is also a significant problem.

"There needs to be a sufficient sanction for failure to comply with minimum standards and self-certification is not going to achieve this," she said.

Threshold believes that if a car owner can't certify a motor vehicle then rented homes should be no different.

"In our opinion there is a serious issue with overcrowding in the private rental sector and it's increasingly coming to light through our services."

Digital Desk