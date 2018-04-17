Housing charities want Cabinet to bring in rent transparency 'right down to the tenancy'

Cabinet ministers are to discuss the introduction of a rent register when they meet this morning.

The proposal would see the Residential Tenancies Board compile and publish the average price of rents in each area.

The move is aimed at making rent increases more transparent.

Housing charities say that the proposals are a step in the right direction.

It follows concerns that several landlords are increasing rents in pressure zones by more than 4%.

John Mark McCafferty from Threshold says he would like to see the measures go further.

Mr McCafferty said: "We are looking for rent transparency right down to the tenancy, if possible.

"Surely, if there are all sorts of other goods and services where we know that a given company or a given enterprise charges so much for a particular product, why not for rentals?"

A Government Housing report last week suggested apartment buildings should be at least six storeys in urban developments to reduce costs.

However, architect Mel Reynolds says higher homes will not bring down prices.

She said: "Simply that just doesn't happen. A site that has planning permission for 100 units is twice as valuable than a site that has planning permission for 50.

"Now that doesn't translate into cheaper units, it translates into higher site values, so the increase the value added from removing site caps just doesn't get passed on to purchasers."