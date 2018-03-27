Housing campaigners to hold 24-hour protest outside City Hall

Housing campaigners in Cork are demanding the Government announce a national emergency.

A second 24-hour protest is taking place in the city today.

Councillor Diarmaid O'Cadhla from Cork's Housing Action Group says people will gather outside City Hall at 10am and remain there overnight.

"Let's get all the experts involved in this arena together and have daily reports," he said.

"We think this is the only way that this is going to actually make some progress, because rebuilding Ireland, the Government's programme is patently failing to deliver on its objective."

"The houses are not materialising, the numbers of homeless are growing. It is a crisis, it is an emergency - we should officially declare it as such."

Councillor Diarmaid Ó Cadhla (left) and Tony Walsh, chairman, Housing Action Group, at a 24-hour protest outside City Hall in February

- Digital desk