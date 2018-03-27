Housing campaigners to hold 24-hour protest outside City Hall
Housing campaigners in Cork are demanding the Government announce a national emergency.
A second 24-hour protest is taking place in the city today.
Councillor Diarmaid O'Cadhla from Cork's Housing Action Group says people will gather outside City Hall at 10am and remain there overnight.
"Let's get all the experts involved in this arena together and have daily reports," he said.
"The houses are not materialising, the numbers of homeless are growing. It is a crisis, it is an emergency - we should officially declare it as such."
- Digital desk
