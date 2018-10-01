Houses evacuated as bomb squad deals with suspect device in Dublin

Residents from Whitehall in Dublin were evacuated from their homes last night, after a suspicious device was found under a car.

Gardaí and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team were called to the scene on Yellow Road shortly after 10pm and a controlled explosion was carried out.

The road was closed for a time but has since reopened.

