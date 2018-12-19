Householder ‘duped out of €4k by four-man gang’

A middle-aged man living near University College Cork was approached by four men who said they would clean his chutes for €50 but they got €4,250 by deception on repeated visits by telling him his facia and soffit would have to be replaced.

That was the allegation in the case investigated by Detective Sergeant Tim Murphy and Detective Garda David Hickey who arrested and charged two men in Killarney today and charged them in relation to the case.

John Casey, who is aged around 50, of Bay 5, St Michael’s halting site, Bypass, Killarney, Co Kerry, and Ricky Casey, aged 21, of Ballyspillane, Killarney, were charged with obtaining €4,250 by deception at College Road, Cork, on various dates between February 9 and February 13.

Det Sgt Murphy said at Cork District Court that the Director of Public Prosecutions directed that the case could be dealt with at district court level.

Judge Olann Kelleher required to hear the allegations in order to decide if he would accept jurisdiction.

The sergeant said four men called to the home of the man who is in his 50s and said they would clean the chutes for €50. However, they returned to tell him that his facia and soffit needed replacing, initially at a cost of €2,500.

Men returned to his house over the following few days until the householder had paid out a total of €4,250, it was alleged.

The judge accepted jurisdiction. There was no objection to the accused being remanded on bail until January 16. Prosecution statements are to be sent to Donal Daly, solicitor.

Bail conditions require him to live at the halting site in Killarney, sign at the local garda station on Tuesdays and Saturdays, stay out of Cork city except for legal or medical appointments.

Most importantly, he was directed to have no contact direct or indirect with the injured part or his family.

Ricky Casey was remanded to the same date on similar bail conditions.