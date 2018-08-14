House prices jump by 80% in five years
Residential property prices have increased by 12% between last June and this June.
According to the CSO, Dublin saw an increase of 9% while prices in the rest of the country jumped by 15.2%.
Nationally, prices are still 19.5% lower than their previous peak in 2007 but have increased by almost 80% from their low of 2013.
The average market price paid by households for a dwelling was €282,631, with the average price in Dublin reaching €438,935.
The least expensive county was Co. Longford, with an average price of €104,153.
