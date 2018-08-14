House prices jump by 80% in five years

Residential property prices have increased by 12% between last June and this June.

According to the CSO, Dublin saw an increase of 9% while prices in the rest of the country jumped by 15.2%.

Ardú 12.0% ar phraghsanna réadmhaoine cónaithe sa mbliain go mí an Mheithimhhttps://t.co/lKuV04ZBww .EN#staitisticí #praghsannatí pic.twitter.com/qG7tA7H6wN — Central Statistics Office Ireland (@CSOIreland) August 14, 2018

Nationally, prices are still 19.5% lower than their previous peak in 2007 but have increased by almost 80% from their low of 2013.

The average market price paid by households for a dwelling was €282,631, with the average price in Dublin reaching €438,935.

The least expensive county was Co. Longford, with an average price of €104,153.

Digital Desk