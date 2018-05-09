House prices 12.7% higher than last year and 75% higher than 2013 prices

Property prices increased by 12.7% nationally in the year to March.

That is compared to 9.8% in the twelve months to March 2017.

New figures from the CSO show that Dublin prices increased by 12.1%, while outside the capital they rose by an average of 13.4%.

Nationally, prices are 21.6% lower than their peak in 2007 but are 75% higher than their lowest point in 2013.

Dublin residential property prices have increased 90.8% from their February 2012 low, whilst residential property prices in the Rest of Ireland are 67.1% higher than they were in May 2013.

There were 43,555 household market dwelling purchases filed with Revenue Commissioners in the 12 months to March.

Of these: 12,575 (28.9%) were purchases by first-time buyer owner-occupiers;

22,445 (51.5%) were purchases by former owner-occupiers;

8,535 (19.6%) were purchases by non-occupiers.

The average price paid for a property was €277,406.

Dublin 4 was the Eircode area with the highest average price for a property at €762,913.

The least expensive over the last 12 months was Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo, with a mean price of €75,415.

