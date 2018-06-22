Hours-long wait expected for attendees of papal visit in Phoenix Park

People planning to see the Pope in the Phoenix Park could face a two-kilometre walk in and a five-hour wait afterwards.

A traffic exclusion zone will be in place at the venue, with only specially designated vehicles allowed access.

The park will be restricted to visitors for several days beforehand, while strict security vetting will also be in place on the day.

The papal visit on August 25 and 26 will be one of the biggest security operations undertaken in Dublin in the past 30 years.

Digital Desk