Hotel earmarked for asylum seekers suffers 'extensive damage' in arson attack

Update - 12.27pm: The Minister for Justice, Charlie Flanagan, has condemned what he described as the "arson attack" on the Caiseal Mara Hotel in Moville this morning.

The blaze happened at the Caiseal Mara Hotel on Foyle Street, Moville, Co. Donegal at around 4.30am this morning.

Gardaí are investigating the incident and the Minister has thanked the emergency services for their quick response.

He added that the hotel was due to house asylum seekers in the coming days.

The scene of the fire at the Caiseal Mara Hotel in Moville . Pic: North West Newspix

Minister Flanagan said: “I condemn this attack and those behind it in the strongest possible terms. This was a despicable incident and could have led to a very serious tragedy.

"I send my best wishes for a full recovery to the injured person and all those impacted by the fire. I am urging anyone with any information with regard to this fire to contact the Gardaí.“

The Minister of State for Equality and Integration, David Stanton, added: “I deplore this attack. The hotel is being prepared for accommodation by persons seeking international protection in Ireland.

"That people would target such a building in this way is deeply shameful. This action is not at all representative of the welcome of the overwhelming majority of people in both Donegal and Ireland as whole."

A man is in hospital after a hotel fire in Co. Donegal this morning.

A man in his 50s has been taken to Letterkenny Hospital for treatment, and there has been extensive damage to the premises.

File photo of Letterkenny Hospital.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, anyone with information or anyone that was in the area of Foyle Street in Moville before or after the fire to contact Buncrana Garda Station on (074) 9320540 the Garda Confidential Line or any Garda Station.