Hospital's lack of 24/7 cath lab had 'no impact' on Cork man's survival chances, inquest hears

An inquest into the death of a man has heard the lack of a 24/7 catherisation lab at University Hospital Waterford had no impact on his survival chances.

40 year old Thomas Power died from a rupture of the heart while being transferred by ambulance to Cork University Hospital in June of last year.

His inquest at Cork City Coroners Court had heard that only full open heart surgery could have saved him.

He had suffered a heart attack which had weakened his heart muscle, some three to 7 days before he died.

The jury returned a verdict of death by natural causes.