Hospitals hit with CPE superbug

Some Irish hospitals who are already dealing with severe overcrowding and a trolley crisis have been hit with a superbug.

A total of 21 cases of the potentially lethal CPE bug have been confirmed in Ireland.

The bug is carried in the bowel and can cause bloodstream infections in vulnerable people including the elderly and those with low immunity

The Irish Independent reports that 11 cases of the bug were reported to the Department of Health in the past week.

