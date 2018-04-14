Hospital waiting list marks grim month for overcrowding crisis - Fianna Fáil

Fianna Fáil says a record high in outpatient waiting list marks a grim month for the overcrowding crisis in the country's hospitals.

The party's new health spokesperson says 504,111 patients were left waiting for appointments, as hospital waiting lists continue to rise.

Deputy Stephen Donnelly says that is the highest total ever recorded.

With one in ten Irish people waiting for an appointment - Deputy Donnelly has accused the Government of a complete lack of urgency in tackling the problem.

Stephen Donnelly.

- Digital Desk