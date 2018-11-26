Hospital consultants threaten industrial action over pay cuts on new entrants

Back to Ireland Home

Hospital consultants are threatening industrial action in a row over pay for those hired since 2012.

Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) President Peadar Gilligan is warning patient safety is at risk from what he describes as "unjustifiable and counter-productive pay discrimination".

He said the IMO is moving towards taking industrial action in the New Year to resolve the ongoing dispute.

The union said that 63% of consultant members are prepared to carry out workplace disruption over the 30% pay cut imposed on recruits after 2012.

- Digital Desk

KEYWORDS:

consultantshospitalIrish Medical Organisationindustrial action

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland