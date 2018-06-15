Hospital consultants set for pay increases as case against HSE and State settled

By Ann O'Loughlin

Hospital consultants could now be set for pay increases as their claims of breach of contract against the HSE and the State have been settled at the High Court.

It is understood the deal could cost the State around €200m and will add €60m to the annual consultant pay bill in future.

The hearing of several lead cases in the legal dispute was due to commence last week but was adjourned on several occasions to Friday morning to facilitate talks aimed at resolving the dispute.

This morning, following lengthy discussions between the parties, Ms Justice Úna Ní Raifeartaigh was informed the actions had settled.

The Judge was due to hear several lead cases in claims brought by hundreds of consultant doctors who allege there was a breach of their contract in relation to agreed pay promises in the 2008 consultants' contract.

As part of the 2008 agreement consultant doctors accepted new working conditions from July 2008 onwards, including increasing their working week from 37 to 39 hours.

The consultant's claims of a breach of contract had been opposed by the State and the HSE.

The cases had they commenced were expected to run for several weeks.

More to follow...