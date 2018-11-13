Hospital apologises to couple whose baby daughters died for issuing incorrect genetic report

By Ann O'Loughlin

Our Lady's Children's Hospital, Crumlin, has apologised to a couple for the shortcomings in care provided to them and that an incorrect genetic report was issued to them.

The couple sued in the High Court for nervous shock in the case which centred on genetic screening and chromosomal abnormalities involving two of their children.

In the High Court today Mr Justice Kevin Cross was told the case could be struck out. The terms of the settlement in relation to both cases of nervous shock are confidential.

The couple's counsel, Dr John O'Mahony SC, read out a letter of apology to the couple from the chief executive of Our Lady's Children's Hospital, Crumlin, Sean Walsh.

It stated: "I wish to again reiterate the apology contained in the Review Report of August 4, 2017, to you both and to your family for the events that occurred in August 2010 when an incorrect genetic report was issued to you and for the distress caused."

It added: "The Hospital unreservedly extends its sincerest apology for the shortcomings in the care provided."

Noting the settlement Mr Justice Cross said he was pleased the two cases had been settled.

The couple had sued Our Lady's Children's Hosptial, Crumlin and the HSE.

The woman had been a patient of the National Centre for Medical Genetics at Our Lady's Children's Hospital, Crumlin. She had given birth to a baby girl in 2010 who survived for 18 months with multiple congenital abnormalities. The woman gave birth to two sons with no chromosomal abnormalities but she had another girl in 2014 who died one hour following her birth.

It was claimed that it only transpired after the birth and death of the second girl and subsequent testing that there was a chromosomal situation which predisposed the couple to a reoccurrence of the chromosomal abnormality.

It was claimed the couple had not been made aware of the heightened risk of a reoccurrence. It was further claimed there was an alleged failure to carry out the appropriate chromosome investigations of the couple in 2010 around the time of the birth of their first daughter.

They contended a correct investigation procedure at this juncture would have identified the level of risk of congenital abnormalities for future pregnancies and that a heightened risk should have been communicated to the couple.

They further alleged there was a failure to exercise reasonable care in or about the carrying out of appropriate investigations in relation to the chromosomal abnormalities that arose in relation to the birth of their two daughters.

The husband and wife claimed they had suffered severe mental distress and they contended there was a failure to advise of the heightened risk of chromosomal abnormalities after their first daughter died.

A breach of duty was admitted in relation to the conduct of genetic screening on the couple in 2010 but all other claims were denied.