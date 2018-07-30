Hospital apologise following death of grandmother who came to A&E with stomach pain

By Ann O'Loughlin

The HSE and the Regional Hospital in Mullingar have apologised for the failings in the care of a woman who died at the hospital three days after turning up at A&E with abdominal pain.

Grandmother of eight Angela Farrell it was claimed was suffering from a complication of a previous partial gastrectomy and it it was claimed there was an alleged failure to performa CT scan which could have shown this.

The letter of apology from the hospital general manager Shona Schneemann was read out in the High Court as Mrs Farrell's husband Noel settled his action over the care given to his wife who died in the hospital six years ago.

It read: " On behalf of the HSE and the Regional Hospital, Mullingar we would like to express an unreserved apology to you and your family for the failings in the care afforded to your late wife Angela at this hosptial in December 2012."

"We extend our deepest sympathy to you and your family and understand that this apology cannot negate the adverse effect the loss of your wife has had on your lives and we are truly sorry for same," it added.

The details of the settlement are confidential.

Noel Farrell, Hazelwood, Rindoon, Coosan , Athlone Co Westmeath had sued the HSE.

Mrs Farrell on December 7 2012 had attended the Mullingar hospital A&E after she was referred there by her GP. She had severe abdominal pain and vomiting for two days and had a past history of an emergency partial gastrectomy.

In the initial assessment at the A&E “abdomen/ bowel obstruction which needs surgical admission” was noted.

Following the admission it is claimed there was an alleged failure to appropriately assess and treat Mrs Farrell and that she had been allegedly misdiagnosed as suffering from acute gastritis. It is claimed there was an alleged failure to perform a CT scan or other imaging of the abdomen which it was claimed would have revealed she was suffering from a complication of her previous partial gastrectomy and needed an operation.

It was claimed the alleged delay in properly diagnosing and treating Mrs Farrell's condition, despite the severity in her deterioration over the weekend gave rise to the onset and development of ischaemia ultimately leading to her death on December 10, 2012.

It was further claimed there was an alleged repeated failure to appropriately assess investigate , diagnose and treat the condition from which Mrs Farrell was suffering. The claims were denied.

The settlement was approved by Mr Justice Michael McGrath.