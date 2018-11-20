Horse rider who sued Eye and Ear Hospital settles High Court action

A 24-year old man who sued the Eye and Ear Hospital, Dublin over the circumstances of his care when he presented with the sudden onset of blurred vision has settled his High Court action.

Horse rider Connor Callaghan had claimed he allegedly suffered permanent visual impairment and is no longer able to compete in showjumping competitions.

It was claimed there was an alleged failure to take appropriate action once it was established a haemhorrage in the eye area had not resolved spontaneously within six weeks.

It was further claimed there was an alleged failure to schedule surgical intervention and that he was allegedly caused to suffer permanent visual impairment.

After talks between the parties, Mr Justice Michael Hanna was told the case had been settled and could be struck out. The settlement is without admission of liability.

Connor Callaghan, Inch View, Scarnagh, Gorey Co Wexford had sued the Royal Victoria Eye and Ear Hospital, Adelaide Road, Dublin over the care he received at the hospital five years ago.

Mr Callaghan attended the hospital with a history of one day's sudden onset of blurred vision. It was noted there were no symptoms of flashing lights, floaters or double vision and no history of trauma and a consultant review was planned for the next day.

A pre-retinal and subhyaloid haemorrhage an accumulation of blood was diagnosed in the macular region which is the area near the centre of the retina.

Mr Callaghan claimed conservative treatment was advised and he attended for further review on March 31 and on April 4, n on the left was noted to have reduced to hand movements. It is claimed Mr Callaghan was not considered for surgery.

It was further claimed conservative management was continued and there was a guarded prognosis for visual improvement.

It was alleged Mr Callaghan had suffered secondary retinal toxicity and permanent visual damage which are recognised risks associated with conservative treatment continuing beyond six weeks from the onset.

It was claimed the conservative management of his condition was queried by Mr Callaghan's mother.

Mr Callaghan was referred to another hospital and in August 2014, it was claimed another specialist concluded Mr Callaghan's persistent visual deficit was due to retinal toxicity secondary to iron leaching out of the haemoglobin contained within the blood which had collected.

The claims were denied.