Homes evacuated after security alert in Co Tyrone

The PSNI are at the scene of a security alert in Moygashel, Co Tyrone.

Army bomb experts carried out a controlled explosion on a suspicious object in the Dunore Avenue area.

A number of homes have been evacuated.

Local DUP councillor Kim Ashton posted on social media: "This is a very serious incident and I would appeal to everyone to cooperate with the PSNI while they secure the area."

