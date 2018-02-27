Homes evacuated after pipe-bomb type devices detonated in Lisburn

Two pipe bomb-type devices have exploded outside a house in County Antrim.

The PSNI say they detonated in Lisburn during the early hours of this morning.

A third one failed to go off.

People living in homes nearby were evacuated and police cordon remains in place.

The blasts caused damage to the front of the property but no one was injured.


