Homes close to DART and Luas stops can cost an extra €100,000
22/05/2018 - 06:30:00
Buying a home close to DART and Luas stops now costs an extra €100,000.
New research from Daft.ie shows prices in Dublin go up by around a quarter when properties are near the two popular public transport services.
The average cost of homes close to stops is just under €500,000 - after a 4% increase this spring.
Martin Clancy from Daft.ie says commuters on the Dublin south coastline are paying the highest premium.
"The most expensive DART or Luas stop to live by is Sandymount where it is nearly €800,000 to buy a property," said Mr Clancy.
"To put that into some sort of contrast, if you are not within 2km of a Luas of Dart stop in the Sandymount area, the average property price than would be €725,000, so you are paying €71,000 premium."
Ronan Lyons, economist at Trinity College Dublin, added: "The price of housing reflects not only the dwelling itself but also a wide range of nearby amenities.
"An obvious example is access to good transport facilities and, as this report shows, those looking for a new home reward properties with good transport links."
- Digital Desk
