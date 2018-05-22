Homes close to DART and Luas stops can cost an extra €100,000

Buying a home close to DART and Luas stops now costs an extra €100,000.

New research from Daft.ie shows prices in Dublin go up by around a quarter when properties are near the two popular public transport services.

The average cost of homes close to stops is just under €500,000 - after a 4% increase this spring.

Martin Clancy from Daft.ie says commuters on the Dublin south coastline are paying the highest premium.

"The most expensive DART or Luas stop to live by is Sandymount where it is nearly €800,000 to buy a property," said Mr Clancy.

"To put that into some sort of contrast, if you are not within 2km of a Luas of Dart stop in the Sandymount area, the average property price than would be €725,000, so you are paying €71,000 premium."

Ronan Lyons, economist at Trinity College Dublin, added: "The price of housing reflects not only the dwelling itself but also a wide range of nearby amenities.

"An obvious example is access to good transport facilities and, as this report shows, those looking for a new home reward properties with good transport links."

Most expensive (All Stations)

Sandymount €796k

Lansdowne Road €765k

Sydney Parade €761k

Beechwood €752k

Blackrock €734k

Most expensive (Luas Green Line)

Beechwood €752k

Ranelagh €725k

Charlemont €683k

Cowper €636k

Milltown €613k

Most expensive (Luas Red Line)

Spencer Dock €633k

Mayor Square -NCI €567k

Jervis €532k

George’s Dock €527k

The Point €479k

Most expensive (DART)

Sandymount €796k

Lansdowne Road €765k

Sydney Parade €761k

Blackrock €734k

Dalkey €727k

- Digital Desk