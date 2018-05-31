Homes and businesses in Drogheda and East Meath told to conserve water due to burst pipe

Homes and businesses in Drogheda and East Meath are being warned to conserve water this morning.

There is a burst pipe serving the Staleen Water Treatment Plant.

A repair crew was sent out last night and an update on their progress is expected later.

The pipe burst close to the same place as the burst which happened last year.

There are enough supplies to keep taps running for now, but residents are being advised to limit their usage.

All customers in these areas are being asked to conserve water until a timeline for resumption of a normal water supply can be confirmed.

- Digital Desk