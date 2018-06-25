Homeowners urged to inspect timber balconies for signs of rot

Homeowners and management companies are being urged to inspect timber balconies for signs of rot.

It is after it emerged earlier this month some Dublin 24 residents were being warned not to use their terraces.

Engineers found urgent works were needed to deal with water ingress in some Hunterswood homes.

Chartered surveyor Noel Larkin says if wooden balconies are maintained, there should be no cause for concern.

"Timber is a recognised structural element. Like a lot of houses in Ireland are built with timber.

"The problem is when timber comes in contact with water that an issue can arise and I suppose a balcony is typically wet.

"If maintenance isn't carried out and water gets through the fabric into that timber structure an issue can arise."

