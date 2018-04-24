Homeowners in Dublin apartment complex told to carry out remedial works or face legal action
Homeowners in Dublin apartment complex have been given 21 days to pay for remedial works or face legal action.
They have each been hit with a €5,000 bill for repair works, after Dublin Fire Brigade identified safety issues at Beacon South Quarter in Sandyford.
Owners last year voted in favour of a proposal to create a €10m fund to fix the deficiencies.
However, The Herald newspaper reports some people are refusing to pay, saying they were unaware of the problems when they bought their property.
- Digital desk
