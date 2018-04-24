Homeowners in Dublin apartment complex told to carry out remedial works or face legal action

Back to Ireland Home

Homeowners in Dublin apartment complex have been given 21 days to pay for remedial works or face legal action.

They have each been hit with a €5,000 bill for repair works, after Dublin Fire Brigade identified safety issues at Beacon South Quarter in Sandyford.

Owners last year voted in favour of a proposal to create a €10m fund to fix the deficiencies.

However, The Herald newspaper reports some people are refusing to pay, saying they were unaware of the problems when they bought their property.

Pic: Google Maps

- Digital desk


KEYWORDS: Dublin Fire Brigade, Beacon South Quarter

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


Most Read in Ireland