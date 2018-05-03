Homeless woman who died in Cork doorway 'held in affection by Simon staff', inquest told

By Olivia Kelleher

A homeless woman who died on the streets of Cork was remembered today by the Simon Community as a person of "great warmth" who was held in affection by staff having been a long term user of the service.ser of the service.

Kathleen O'Sullivan (43) died on the streets of Cork on December 6, 2017. She was found huddled under blankets at a doorway on Lower Oliver Plunkett Street the city. Her aunt Helen also died in the same doorway while sleeping rough in 2010.

Cork Coroner's Court heard that Kathleen had presented at Cork Simon Community the night before she died. She was intoxicated and it is the procedure of Simon staff to tell clients to return when they have sobered up.

Coroner Mr Philip Comyn heard that for health and safety reasons intoxicated people cannot be admitted to the shelter. However, staff have a policy of telling individuals to return to be reassessed.

Solicitor for Cork Simon, John Murphy, said that staff had affection for Kathleen. He offered his heartfelt sympathy to her family following their loss.

The inquest also heard from staff who worked on the night. They said that they felt that Ms O'Sullivan had taken tablets and was confused. They also believed she had a lot of alcohol on board on the night before her death.

It wasn't a case that Kathleen didn't have a bed on the night in question, rather it was that she could not be admitted because of her intoxication.

Tragically, it is understood Kathleen did not ask to be reassessed following her first presentation at the door of Cork Simon even though CCTV showed she was in the vicinity of the premises for some time.

Dr Diarmuid Kavanagh of Simon said they often have upwards of 65 people at the facility at night. They have a "set of rules" re admitting individuals.

Garda Fiona Sands said Ms O'Sullivan was found unresponsive on the morning of December 6th. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Kathleen had bedded down in a doorway overnight and there was no evidence of drug or alcohol use at the scene.

Assistant State Pathologist, Dr Margaret Bolster said that Ms O'Sullivan died after ingesting prescribed drugs in the fatal range. A verdict of misadventure was recorded in the case.

Coroner Mr Philip Comyn said that he was always struck by the "empathy" of staff at Simon. He also said that staff onsite were very professional.

The family of the deceased previously urged the Government to address the homeless crisis as a matter of urgency.

Following her death a vigil was held in memory of Kathleen O'Sullivan. Attendees were asked to wear a pink item of clothing as it was Kathleen's favourite colour.