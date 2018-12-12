Homeless man accused of assault held in custody

A homeless man accused of a serious assault on another man, believing that he drank alcohol the defendant asked him to mind, has been remanded in custody throughout the holiday period.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the accused was keen that there would be progress on the preparation of the Garda file and the obtaining of directions from the DPP.

On the application of Sergeant Gearóid Davis, Patrick Ballard, aged 31, of no fixed address, was remanded in custody until January 9.

Judge Olann Kelleher said there should be evidence from the prosecution on that date in relation to the progress of the case.

Garda Donal Daly originally arrested Mr Ballard and objected to bail being granted to the accused on grounds that included the seriousness of the alleged offence.

The 62-year-old injured party sustained a fractured eye socket and cheekbone and what was described as an unstable fracture to his spine, said Garda Daly.

“It is expected that surgery will be required. Mr Ballard was caught adjacent to the scene. He knows the injured party, he would be friends with the injured party.

“It is the State’s position that there is the possibility of interference with witnesses.

“He suffers from what he terms a violent disorder and said that he lost it with the injured party because he believed he consume alcohol he gave him to mind.

“The injured party is a 62-year-old male. It is alleged that he was knocked to the ground and that while he was on the ground he was not trying to defend himself and he was stamped on, on four occasions.

“Mr Ballard was intoxicated at the time of his arrest. To be fair to him, he said he was trying to get treatment for his addiction problems,” said Garda Daly.