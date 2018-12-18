Homeless man 'absolutely devastated' after shipping container demolished in Wicklow

Concerns have been raised after a shipping container used to house a homeless man in Greystones, Co. Wicklow was demolished.

In an effort to address anti-social behaviour, council officials had been removing old containers and site cabins from council-owned properties in the town.

A Go Fund Me page had been set up to help transform the container for the man in question.

File photo.

Elaine O'Connor from Bray Area Rough Sleepers Support says he was so upset with the move.

"All his bedclothes were thrown outside of the container into the wet. A forklift was put through it and it was flipped on its side.

"All the money that has gone into it, the time and the effort of local people has completely gone to waste. He was absolutely devastated to see it himself.